Forza Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,524. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

