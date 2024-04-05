Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,843,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,915,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,388. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

