Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Freshii Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.
About Freshii
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freshii
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.