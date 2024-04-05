FutureFuel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,221 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 541 put options.

FF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,101. The firm has a market cap of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.15%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

