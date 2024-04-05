FY2024 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Lifted by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

