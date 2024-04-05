FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carisma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

