G999 (G999) Price Up 105.1% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 105.1% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $519.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

