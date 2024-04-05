Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.84. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

