Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GALT
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galectin Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.