GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 787,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,837,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

GDS Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of GDS

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

