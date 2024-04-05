Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,572. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

