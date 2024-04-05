Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.