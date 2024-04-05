Gerard Ryan Sells 381,689 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($522,270.91).

International Personal Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON IPF traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 110.75 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,896. The company has a market capitalization of £248.25 million, a P/E ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.20. International Personal Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 89.39 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

