GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 1,388,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,179,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,335 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
