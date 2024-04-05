GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,851,137. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

