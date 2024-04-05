Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 200,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 957,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

