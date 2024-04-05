Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.21

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 1126612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -232.55%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

