Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 5,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.