GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $1.80 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.40.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.