GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $1.80 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

