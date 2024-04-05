Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Griffon has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 829.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $154,430,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

