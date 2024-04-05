Grin Market Cap Tops $5.64 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $175,861.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00191027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

