Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.29. Grindr has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Grindr by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grindr during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

