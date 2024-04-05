Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Up 6.7%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 812,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,694,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

