Guggenheim Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

PVH stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of PVH by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PVH by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

