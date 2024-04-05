Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 34.5%

Shares of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) rose 34.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 11,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. The company provides HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

