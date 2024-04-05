Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,303.0 days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic Drive Systems stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

Get Harmonic Drive Systems alerts:

About Harmonic Drive Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.