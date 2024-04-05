Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,303.0 days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance
Shares of Harmonic Drive Systems stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.
About Harmonic Drive Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic Drive Systems
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.