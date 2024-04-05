Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial downgraded Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $771.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Haynes International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

