HC Wainwright Comments on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annovis Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

