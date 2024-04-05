HC Wainwright Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $12.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

ALT stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 162.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

