HC Wainwright Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTFree Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 4.2 %

ALT stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 162.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.