HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

