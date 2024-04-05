HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 378.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

