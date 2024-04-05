HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Emeren Group Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of SOL stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $129.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Emeren Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

