HC Wainwright Weighs in on First Mining Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Mining Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Mining Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$151.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
