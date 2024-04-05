HC Wainwright Weighs in on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.42 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Landos Biopharma Stock Performance
Landos Biopharma stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.87.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
