HC Wainwright Weighs in on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.42 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.