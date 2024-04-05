Head to Head Analysis: Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) versus Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Motors and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A $139.74 0.02 Canoo $890,000.00 105.08 -$487.69 million ($18.16) -0.12

Mitsubishi Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Motors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canoo 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi Motors and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canoo has a consensus target price of $49.19, suggesting a potential upside of 2,095.87%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Mitsubishi Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Motors and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A Canoo N/A -122.06% -53.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Mitsubishi Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canoo beats Mitsubishi Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. It is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

