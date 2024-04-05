Head-To-Head Survey: Soluna (SLNH) vs. Its Rivals

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Soluna to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43% Soluna Competitors -40.86% -73.57% -0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s competitors have a beta of 5.74, indicating that their average share price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$98.71 million -0.09 Soluna Competitors $2.30 billion $377.65 million 19.00

This table compares Soluna and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Soluna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soluna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 388 1511 2279 71 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Soluna’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soluna competitors beat Soluna on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

