Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $13.93 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

