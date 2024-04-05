HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 3.3%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.82 and last traded at $80.03. 244,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 604,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $43,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

