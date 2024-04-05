Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

