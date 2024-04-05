HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Shares of DINO opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

