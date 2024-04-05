Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,258,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,156. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.