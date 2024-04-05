Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.