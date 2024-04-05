Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $26.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,343.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,081.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,810 shares of company stock valued at $29,421,767 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.