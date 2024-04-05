Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 183.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

SPG stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,933. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

