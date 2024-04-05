Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. 3,034,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,731. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

