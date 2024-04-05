Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 101,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 174,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $587.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.57.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hippo by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,475,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hippo by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Hippo by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 967,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 566,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
