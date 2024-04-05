HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

