Home Depot’s (HD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.72. 280,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.