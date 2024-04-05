Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

HON opened at $196.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

