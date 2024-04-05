Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Decreased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

