Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.91. 944,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,438. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

